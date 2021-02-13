Kusama Market Capitalization Tops $1.39 Billion (KSM)

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. Kusama has a total market capitalization of $1.39 billion and $206.85 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Kusama has traded up 42.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Kusama token can currently be purchased for about $163.53 or 0.00343725 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001315 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.68 or 0.00060291 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.44 or 0.00276269 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.80 or 0.00089971 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.56 or 0.00089451 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.88 or 0.00090130 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.25 or 0.00065686 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46,606.69 or 0.97962769 BTC.

About Kusama

Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 tokens. Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kusama’s official message board is forum.kusama.network . Kusama’s official website is kusama.network

Kusama Token Trading

Kusama can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kusama should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kusama using one of the exchanges listed above.

