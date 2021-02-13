Kuverit (KUV) Market Cap Hits $245,122.96

Kuverit (CURRENCY:KUV) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 13th. One Kuverit coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kuverit has a market cap of $245,122.96 and $365.00 worth of Kuverit was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Kuverit has traded down 26.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.31 or 0.00064596 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $502.12 or 0.01070170 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00006985 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.76 or 0.00054897 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004988 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,639.37 or 0.05625333 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.65 or 0.00026963 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00019193 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00034734 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002135 BTC.

Kuverit Profile

Kuverit (KUV) is a coin. It was first traded on January 18th, 2019. Kuverit’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,367,018,456 coins. Kuverit’s official Twitter account is @kuver_it and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Kuverit is www.kuverit.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Kuverit’s solution aims to provide peer to peer guarantee trading, and identity verification designed to eradicate peer to peer fraud, through a blockchain, smartphone application. Whether you are a service provider or contractor, business or customer, the Kuverit app lets you enter an agreement with anybody at any time, assuaging any new buyer anxieties and risk factors. Benefitting both buyers and sellers, how it works is simple: a user creates an account on the application, enters details of what they need to be guaranteed for – and how much – and then posts their request for a guarantor to other users of the application. “

Buying and Selling Kuverit

Kuverit can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuverit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kuverit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kuverit using one of the exchanges listed above.

