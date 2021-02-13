Kuverit Market Cap Hits $245,507.91 (KUV)

Kuverit (CURRENCY:KUV) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. One Kuverit coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Kuverit has traded 26.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Kuverit has a total market capitalization of $245,507.91 and approximately $315.00 worth of Kuverit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Kuverit

Kuverit (CRYPTO:KUV) is a coin. It was first traded on January 18th, 2019. Kuverit’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,367,018,456 coins. The official website for Kuverit is www.kuverit.io . Kuverit’s official Twitter account is @kuver_it and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kuverit’s solution aims to provide peer to peer guarantee trading, and identity verification designed to eradicate peer to peer fraud, through a blockchain, smartphone application. Whether you are a service provider or contractor, business or customer, the Kuverit app lets you enter an agreement with anybody at any time, assuaging any new buyer anxieties and risk factors. Benefitting both buyers and sellers, how it works is simple: a user creates an account on the application, enters details of what they need to be guaranteed for – and how much – and then posts their request for a guarantor to other users of the application. “

Kuverit Coin Trading

Kuverit can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuverit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kuverit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kuverit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

