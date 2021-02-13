L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) Shares Purchased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) by 25.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 240,318 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,347 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.09% of L Brands worth $8,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in L Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of L Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of L Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in L Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

Get L Brands alerts:

In related news, insider James L. Bersani sold 18,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total transaction of $749,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 195,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,734,366.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of L Brands from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of L Brands from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet raised L Brands from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded L Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on L Brands from $45.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. L Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.52.

Shares of LB opened at $47.22 on Friday. L Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $51.04. The firm has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.54, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.74 and a 200-day moving average of $35.39.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $1.04. L Brands had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 37.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that L Brands, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

L Brands Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

See Also: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for L Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.