LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Has $47.30 Million Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lowered its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,168 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 8,798 shares during the period. Facebook comprises about 2.3% of LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings in Facebook were worth $47,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FB. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $297.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.41.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.28, for a total transaction of $85,956.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,038 shares in the company, valued at $1,396,936.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.61, for a total transaction of $11,259,547.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,494,386 shares of company stock worth $405,356,641. 14.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ FB opened at $270.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $770.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.81, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $266.09 and its 200-day moving average is $269.20. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $137.10 and a one year high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

