LafargeHolcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

LafargeHolcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 31,100 shares, a decline of 47.9% from the January 14th total of 59,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 102,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of HCMLY stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.16. 23,386 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,115. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.19 and its 200-day moving average is $10.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $34.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 1.35. LafargeHolcim has a 52 week low of $5.75 and a 52 week high of $11.89.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on LafargeHolcim in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of LafargeHolcim in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered LafargeHolcim from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. BNP Paribas cut LafargeHolcim from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on LafargeHolcim in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

LafargeHolcim Ltd operates as a building materials and solutions company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-mix Concrete, and Solutions & Products. The company offers cement, hydraulic binders, clinker, and other cementitious materials; aggregates, such as crushed stone, gravel, and sand; and ready-mix concrete, precast concrete products, asphalts, and mortars.

