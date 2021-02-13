L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Short Interest Up 101.6% in January

L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 73,600 shares, a growth of 101.6% from the January 14th total of 36,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 229,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AIQUY opened at $32.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.55. L’Air Liquide has a 12-month low of $20.90 and a 12-month high of $34.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Get L'Air Liquide alerts:

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.509 per share. This is a boost from L’Air Liquide’s previous annual dividend of $0.44. This represents a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. L’Air Liquide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.12%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIQUY. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of L’Air Liquide by 83.8% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 32,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 14,750 shares during the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP bought a new stake in shares of L’Air Liquide in the third quarter worth about $102,083,000. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of L’Air Liquide by 17.2% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 9,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of L’Air Liquide by 21.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in shares of L’Air Liquide in the fourth quarter worth about $385,000. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AIQUY shares. Societe Generale upgraded L’Air Liquide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. HSBC downgraded L’Air Liquide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded L’Air Liquide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

L’Air Liquide Company Profile

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Gas & Services segment offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide to the metals, chemicals, refining, and energy industries; and industrial gases, welding equipment, application and safety equipment, and related services to materials, energy, automotive, manufacturing, food, pharmaceuticals, technology, research, and professionals and retail markets.

Further Reading: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for L'Air Liquide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L'Air Liquide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.