Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.00.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th.

In other news, CEO Thomas P. Werner sold 69,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total transaction of $5,396,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 6,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $463,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LW. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LW opened at $77.16 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.34 and a 200 day moving average of $70.68. The company has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.20, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.78. Lamb Weston has a 1-year low of $39.06 and a 1-year high of $96.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $896.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $890.13 million. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 95.26% and a net margin of 8.33%. Lamb Weston’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. This is a boost from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 37.60%.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

