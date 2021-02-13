Land Securities Group plc (LON:LAND) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Land Securities Group plc (LON:LAND) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 701.78 ($9.17).

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.80) price objective on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Monday, November 30th.

Land Securities Group stock opened at GBX 607 ($7.93) on Friday. Land Securities Group has a 52-week low of GBX 399.80 ($5.22) and a 52-week high of GBX 997.20 ($13.03). The firm has a market capitalization of £4.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 651.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 606.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.20.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a GBX 6 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Land Securities Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -11.67%.

In other news, insider Mark Allan acquired 45,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 682 ($8.91) per share, with a total value of £311,639.90 ($407,159.52).

At Landsec, we strive to connect communities, realise potential and deliver sustainable places. As one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, our Â£11.8 billion portfolio spans 24 million sq ft (as at 30 September 2020) of well-connected retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. From the iconic Piccadilly Lights in the West End and the regeneration of London's Victoria, to the creation of retail destinations at Westgate Oxford and Trinity Leeds, we own and manage some of the most successful and memorable real estate in the UK.

