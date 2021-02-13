Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) Plans Dividend of $0.25

Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) declared a dividend on Saturday, February 13th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of 0.2453 per share on Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th.

OTCMKTS LDSCY opened at $8.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.76. Land Securities Group has a twelve month low of $5.98 and a twelve month high of $9.58.

Get Land Securities Group alerts:

LDSCY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Land Securities Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Land Securities Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Friday, January 15th.

At Landsec, we strive to connect communities, realise potential and deliver sustainable places. As one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, our Â£11.8 billion portfolio spans 24 million sq ft (as at 30 September 2020) of well-connected retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. From the iconic Piccadilly Lights in the West End and the regeneration of London's Victoria, to the creation of retail destinations at Westgate Oxford and Trinity Leeds, we own and manage some of the most successful and memorable real estate in the UK.

Further Reading: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Land Securities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Land Securities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.