Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) Holdings Cut by Acuitas Investments LLC

Acuitas Investments LLC lowered its position in Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 248,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 49,228 shares during the quarter. Landec comprises approximately 1.8% of Acuitas Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Acuitas Investments LLC owned 0.85% of Landec worth $2,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Landec by 4.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 54,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Landec by 6.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Landec by 4.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 92,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 4,332 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Landec by 462.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 4,808 shares during the period. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Landec by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 31,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 5,661 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Landec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.60.

Landec stock opened at $11.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.89. Landec Co. has a 52 week low of $7.48 and a 52 week high of $12.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.88, a P/E/G ratio of 33.84 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.32.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. Landec had a negative net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 0.04%. The company had revenue of $130.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.24 million. Equities analysts forecast that Landec Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Nelson Obus purchased 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.81 per share, for a total transaction of $69,184.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $390,403.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Albert D. Bolles purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.98 per share, for a total transaction of $109,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $396,948.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 20,400 shares of company stock worth $224,844 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.89% of the company’s stock.

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through Curation Foods and Lifecore segments. The Curation Foods segment engages in processing, marketing, and selling of vegetable-based salads, and fresh-cut and whole vegetable products primarily under the Eat Smart brand, O branded olive oils and wine vinegars, and Yucatan and Cabo Fresh guacamole and avocado food products, as well as various private labels.

