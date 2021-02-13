Largo Coin (LRG) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.21 Million

Largo Coin (CURRENCY:LRG) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 13th. Over the last seven days, Largo Coin has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. One Largo Coin coin can currently be bought for $9.72 or 0.00020710 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Largo Coin has a market cap of $174.24 million and approximately $1.21 million worth of Largo Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Largo Coin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001252 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.23 or 0.00060159 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $129.69 or 0.00276415 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.47 or 0.00096915 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.17 or 0.00079230 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.76 or 0.00089008 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $45,728.00 or 0.97460695 BTC.

Largo Coin Coin Profile

Largo Coin’s total supply is 52,522,422 coins and its circulating supply is 17,931,213 coins. Largo Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@largocoin . Largo Coin’s official website is www.largocoin.io

Largo Coin Coin Trading

Largo Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Largo Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Largo Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Largo Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Largo Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Largo Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.