LATOKEN Trading 7.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days (LA)

LATOKEN (CURRENCY:LA) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 13th. Over the last week, LATOKEN has traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar. LATOKEN has a market capitalization of $14.68 million and approximately $119,027.00 worth of LATOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LATOKEN token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0386 or 0.00000082 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get LATOKEN alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.67 or 0.00069743 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $493.89 or 0.01054232 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00007064 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.63 or 0.00056850 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004988 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,615.86 or 0.05583630 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00026774 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00018707 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00000190 BTC.

LATOKEN Profile

LATOKEN is a token. It was first traded on October 18th, 2017. LATOKEN’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 380,104,462 tokens. The Reddit community for LATOKEN is /r/latoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for LATOKEN is latoken.com . LATOKEN’s official Twitter account is @latokens and its Facebook page is accessible here

LATOKEN Token Trading

LATOKEN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LATOKEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LATOKEN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LATOKEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LATOKEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LATOKEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.