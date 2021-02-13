Laura Ashley (LON:ALY) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.35

Laura Ashley Holdings plc (LON:ALY)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.35 and traded as high as $0.39. Laura Ashley shares last traded at $0.39, with a volume of 2,241,518 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 466.88, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of £2.84 million and a P/E ratio of -0.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.35.

Laura Ashley Company Profile (LON:ALY)

Laura Ashley Holdings plc engages in retailing furniture, home accessories, decorating, and fashion products in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, and France. It offers furniture for bedroom, living room, and kitchen and dining; sofas and armchairs; chandeliers, pendants, wall lights, table lamps, floor lamps, decorative lighting and accessories, and string lights, as well as lamp shades and bases; furniture, kitchen and bathroom, matt emulsion, and water based paints; and curtain, lining, PVC, and upholstery fabrics.

