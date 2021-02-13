Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 668 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,711 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $3,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Apexium Financial LP increased its stake in Facebook by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 1,113 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC increased its position in Facebook by 1.6% in the third quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 2,338 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 1.4% during the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barber Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Facebook by 4.1% during the third quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 976 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FB opened at $270.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $266.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $269.20. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $304.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $770.29 billion, a PE ratio of 30.81, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FB shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Facebook from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Facebook from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Facebook from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.41.

In other Facebook news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.95, for a total value of $500,171.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,805 shares in the company, valued at $8,531,444.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.45, for a total transaction of $12,102,637.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,494,386 shares of company stock valued at $405,356,641. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

