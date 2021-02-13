Laxai Pharma, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:LAXAF) Short Interest Down 47.4% in January

Laxai Pharma, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:LAXAF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 47.4% from the January 14th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
LAXAF traded down $0.00 on Friday, reaching $0.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,059. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.02. Laxai Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.09.
About Laxai Pharma
