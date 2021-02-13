Laxai Pharma, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:LAXAF) Short Interest Down 47.4% in January

Laxai Pharma, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:LAXAF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 47.4% from the January 14th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

LAXAF traded down $0.00 on Friday, reaching $0.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,059. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.02. Laxai Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.09.

Laxai Pharma, Ltd. offers contract research services in the United States. It provides integrated services across the drug development spectrum. The company focuses its services in the areas of biostatistics, data management (EDC, Hybrid, and Paper), CDISC consulting, medical writing, monitoring, regulatory, drug safety, and related training programs.

