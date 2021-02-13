LBRY Credits (LBC) Price Hits $0.15

LBRY Credits (CURRENCY:LBC) traded up 6.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. One LBRY Credits coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000328 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, LBRY Credits has traded 23.6% higher against the US dollar. LBRY Credits has a total market cap of $80.27 million and approximately $14.21 million worth of LBRY Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

LBRY Credits Coin Profile

LBRY Credits’ genesis date was July 6th, 2016. LBRY Credits’ total supply is 705,211,760 coins and its circulating supply is 521,054,807 coins. LBRY Credits’ official website is lbry.io . LBRY Credits’ official Twitter account is @lbryio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LBRY Credits is /r/lbry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lbry is a content sharing platform where users can define the terms and fees on which they wish to share their content, using Blockchain technology and Bittorrent protocol. LBC is a proof of work currency and can be mined using a GPU. “

Buying and Selling LBRY Credits

