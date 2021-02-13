Lead Wallet (LEAD) Market Capitalization Hits $1.86 Million

Lead Wallet (CURRENCY:LEAD) traded up 104.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 13th. Lead Wallet has a total market capitalization of $1.86 million and approximately $771,207.00 worth of Lead Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lead Wallet token can now be purchased for $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lead Wallet has traded up 164.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Lead Wallet alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001293 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.03 or 0.00059796 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.88 or 0.00283506 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.56 or 0.00097207 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.71 or 0.00088984 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.77 or 0.00089122 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,967.35 or 0.98071803 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.34 or 0.00062593 BTC.

Lead Wallet Profile

Lead Wallet’s total supply is 964,310,846 tokens and its circulating supply is 505,310,846 tokens. The official website for Lead Wallet is leadwallet.io . The official message board for Lead Wallet is medium.com/lead-blog

Lead Wallet Token Trading

Lead Wallet can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lead Wallet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lead Wallet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lead Wallet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lead Wallet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lead Wallet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.