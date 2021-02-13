Leading Coins 4 Entrepreneur (LC4) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $495.00

Leading Coins 4 Entrepreneur (CURRENCY:LC4) traded 10.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 13th. Leading Coins 4 Entrepreneur has a market cap of $93,551.66 and approximately $495.00 worth of Leading Coins 4 Entrepreneur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Leading Coins 4 Entrepreneur token can currently be bought for about $0.0623 or 0.00000567 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Leading Coins 4 Entrepreneur has traded 41.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Leading Coins 4 Entrepreneur alerts:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0938 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 27.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Amoveo (VEO) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $91.59 or 0.00194794 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 32.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Leading Coins 4 Entrepreneur Profile

Leading Coins 4 Entrepreneur (CRYPTO:LC4) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 17th, 2014. Leading Coins 4 Entrepreneur’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,501,964 tokens. The official website for Leading Coins 4 Entrepreneur is www.lc4foundation.org . Leading Coins 4 Entrepreneur’s official Twitter account is @LC4Foundation

Buying and Selling Leading Coins 4 Entrepreneur

Leading Coins 4 Entrepreneur can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Leading Coins 4 Entrepreneur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Leading Coins 4 Entrepreneur should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Leading Coins 4 Entrepreneur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Leading Coins 4 Entrepreneur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Leading Coins 4 Entrepreneur and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.