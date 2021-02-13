Leaf Group Ltd. (NYSE:LEAF) Short Interest Update

Leaf Group Ltd. (NYSE:LEAF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 234,500 shares, a decrease of 45.4% from the January 14th total of 429,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 392,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

In related news, EVP Adam F. Wergeles sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. 11.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Leaf Group alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in Leaf Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,322,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Leaf Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,151,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Leaf Group in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Leaf Group by 1,413,800.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 14,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Leaf Group by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,698,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,900,000 after purchasing an additional 137,128 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Leaf Group in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.

Shares of Leaf Group stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.33. 456,677 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 487,337. The stock has a market cap of $200.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.66 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.33. Leaf Group has a 12-month low of $1.03 and a 12-month high of $7.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

About Leaf Group

Leaf Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified consumer internet company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Marketplaces and Media. The Marketplaces segment offers Society6.com, which provides artists with an online commerce platform to feature and sell their original art and designs on consumer products in the home dÃ©cor, accessories, and apparel categories; and Deny Designs, a made-to-order home dÃ©cor brand.

See Also: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Leaf Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leaf Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.