Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $18.14

Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.14 and traded as high as $18.18. Legal & General Group shares last traded at $18.18, with a volume of 7,967 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Legal & General Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.82.

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services worldwide. It operates in Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI) segments. The LGR segment offers annuity contracts with guaranteed income for a specified time; longevity insurance products for company pension schemes; lifetime mortgages; and lifetime care plans.

