Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Stock Position Boosted by Intact Investment Management Inc.

Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Leggett & Platt worth $3,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,073,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,650,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,931,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,251,000. Hamlin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,894,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 975,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,202,000 after purchasing an additional 327,366 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

LEG stock opened at $42.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a one year low of $22.03 and a one year high of $46.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.49.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 21.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.26%.

LEG has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James lowered shares of Leggett & Platt from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Leggett & Platt from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Leggett & Platt has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

In other news, SVP Scott S. Douglas sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total value of $393,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,770,600.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products; and Specialized Products. The company offers innersprings, wire forms, specialty foams, and machines to shape wire into various types of innersprings; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions and hard surface flooring underlayment, and geo components to manufacturers of finished bedding, upholstered furniture, packaging, filtration, and draperies; flooring retailers and distributors of carpet cushions; and contractors, landscapers, road construction companies, and government agencies using geo components.

