LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.10.

LC has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on LendingClub from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on LendingClub from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut LendingClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on LendingClub from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of LendingClub in a research note on Thursday, December 31st.

Shares of LC stock opened at $12.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.27. LendingClub has a 1 year low of $4.32 and a 1 year high of $14.28.

In other news, CEO Scott Sanborn sold 11,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total transaction of $100,013.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 746,055 shares in the company, valued at $6,222,098.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Valerie Kay sold 2,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $30,011.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $875,530.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 49,153 shares of company stock valued at $390,092 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 100.9% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,487,851 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,268,000 after buying an additional 3,759,818 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in LendingClub by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,181,060 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $65,272,000 after purchasing an additional 153,359 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in LendingClub by 96.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,525,320 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,107,000 after purchasing an additional 748,343 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in LendingClub by 453.0% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,448,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186,500 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in LendingClub by 13,365.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 577,394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 573,106 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

LendingClub Corporation provides unsecured personal loans in the United States. It operates an online lending marketplace platform that connects borrowers and investors. The company's marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for consumers and small businesses, including education and patient finance loans, auto refinance loans, and small business loans.

