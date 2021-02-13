LHT Hits Market Capitalization of $180,011.13 (LHT)

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. LHT has a total market cap of $180,011.13 and $1.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, LHT has traded 33.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One LHT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

LHT Coin Profile

LHT (CRYPTO:LHT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LHT’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet. LHT’s official website is usdx.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “LHT is the native asset of USDX Wallet and collateral for the USDX stablecoin. LHT can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to USDX stablecoin via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. LHT coins are put into circulation annually starting from 27.03.2018 in the amount of 10% (100 million) of the total number of tokens in two equal parts of 50 million LHT each. They increase Distribution fund (needed for the circulation of LHT and USDX) and Collateral fund (needed to maintain the collateral). If some LHT coins remain available for purchase by the time new LHT coins are ready to be put into circulation, then this action is postponed by a year. “

LHT Coin Trading

