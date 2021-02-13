Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Shares Purchased by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 89.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,279 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,537 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $12,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 77.4% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 350.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. 56.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LBRDK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.60.

Shares of Liberty Broadband stock opened at $149.61 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $152.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.09. The stock has a market cap of $26.70 billion, a PE ratio of 121.63 and a beta of 1.04. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12-month low of $86.20 and a 12-month high of $165.23. The company has a current ratio of 24.63, a quick ratio of 24.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

