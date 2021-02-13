Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Shares Sold by Sycale Advisors NY LLC

Sycale Advisors NY LLC lessened its holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Liberty Broadband accounts for approximately 7.5% of Sycale Advisors NY LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Sycale Advisors NY LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $10,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LBRDK. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 11,704.2% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 4,822,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 4,781,150 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 142.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,074,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,321 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Liberty Broadband by 1,707.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 908,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after acquiring an additional 858,533 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Liberty Broadband by 10,521.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 338,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,657,000 after acquiring an additional 335,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stockbridge Partners LLC raised its position in Liberty Broadband by 14.6% during the third quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,518,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,751,000 after acquiring an additional 319,945 shares in the last quarter. 56.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LBRDK has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.60.

Shares of LBRDK traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $149.61. The company had a trading volume of 647,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,307,642. The firm has a market cap of $26.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.63 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $152.43 and a 200-day moving average of $148.09. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12 month low of $86.20 and a 12 month high of $165.23. The company has a quick ratio of 24.63, a current ratio of 24.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Liberty Broadband Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

