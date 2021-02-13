Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.46

Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.46 and traded as high as $6.99. Lifeway Foods shares last traded at $6.90, with a volume of 64,548 shares.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.89 and its 200-day moving average is $5.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54 and a beta of 1.90.

Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Lifeway Foods had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The business had revenue of $26.04 million for the quarter.

In other Lifeway Foods news, COO Edward Smolyansky sold 10,000 shares of Lifeway Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total transaction of $55,700.00. Also, Director Ludmila Smolyansky sold 45,000 shares of Lifeway Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total transaction of $331,200.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $418,300. 51.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LWAY. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lifeway Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lifeway Foods by 17.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Lifeway Foods by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 514,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 35,855 shares during the period. 7.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lifeway Foods Company Profile (NASDAQ:LWAY)

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types, including low fat, non-fat, whole milk, protein, and BioKefir. The company also offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; cupped kefir and Icelandic Skyr, a line of strained kefir and yogurt products; and frozen kefir in soft serve and pint-size containers.

