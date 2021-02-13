Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $209.17.

LGND has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $145.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $177.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $229.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

In related news, Director Todd C. Davis sold 5,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.14, for a total transaction of $1,083,390.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,162,088.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charles S. Berkman sold 18,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.50, for a total value of $3,230,314.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,003 shares in the company, valued at $8,390,035.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,727 shares of company stock worth $27,422,288 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 168.1% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 111.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 461 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 93.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $172.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -174.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $139.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.90. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $57.24 and a 52 week high of $219.75. The company has a current ratio of 20.28, a quick ratio of 19.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $69.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.94 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 5.90% and a negative net margin of 11.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 158.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. The company's commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; and Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations.

