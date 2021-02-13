Lightspeed POS Inc. (TSE:LSPD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Lightspeed POS Inc. (TSE:LSPD) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$90.77.

LSPD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$100.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Cormark increased their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$80.00 to C$93.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. BTIG Research cut Lightspeed POS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. ATB Capital raised their target price on Lightspeed POS from C$120.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Lightspeed POS from C$60.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th.

Shares of LSPD opened at C$92.89 on Friday. Lightspeed POS has a 52-week low of C$10.50 and a 52-week high of C$104.98. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.04 billion and a PE ratio of -88.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$88.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$60.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

