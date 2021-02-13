Lightstreams (PHT) Trading 11.7% Lower Over Last Week

Lightstreams (CURRENCY:PHT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. Over the last seven days, Lightstreams has traded 11.7% lower against the dollar. Lightstreams has a market capitalization of $921,945.96 and $3,442.00 worth of Lightstreams was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lightstreams coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0200 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.52 or 0.00072752 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.58 or 0.01059286 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00007248 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.03 or 0.00056963 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004988 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,603.62 or 0.05487685 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00026095 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00019284 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0906 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

About Lightstreams

PHT is a coin. Its launch date was March 31st, 2019. Lightstreams’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,095,992 coins. Lightstreams’ official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lightstreams is lightstreams.io . The official message board for Lightstreams is medium.com/lightstreams

Lightstreams Coin Trading

Lightstreams can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightstreams directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightstreams should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lightstreams using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

