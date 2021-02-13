LightwaveRF plc (LWRF.L) (LON:LWRF) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.62

LightwaveRF plc (LWRF.L) (LON:LWRF) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.62 and traded as high as $1.70. LightwaveRF plc (LWRF.L) shares last traded at $0.63, with a volume of 927,123 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.62 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.99. The stock has a market cap of £1.24 million and a PE ratio of -0.18.

About LightwaveRF plc (LWRF.L) (LON:LWRF)

LightwaveRF plc provides smart home automation devices in the United Kingdom, Asia, the Middle East, and rest of Europe. It offers Internet platform with applications and connected devices, which provide integrated remote control and monitoring of light, heat, power, and security. The company provides sockets, dimmers, relays, thermostats, heating, energy, sensing, monitoring, and control devices.

