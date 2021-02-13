LikeCoin Market Capitalization Achieves $9.23 Million (LIKE)

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 13th. One LikeCoin token can currently be bought for $0.0110 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges. LikeCoin has a total market capitalization of $9.23 million and approximately $20,892.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, LikeCoin has traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get LikeCoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.48 or 0.00064956 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $498.60 or 0.01062670 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00007059 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.47 or 0.00054278 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004957 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,629.01 or 0.05603271 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00026718 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00019128 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00000190 BTC.

About LikeCoin

LikeCoin (CRYPTO:LIKE) is a token. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,016,524,977 tokens and its circulating supply is 838,973,022 tokens. LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here . LikeCoin’s official website is like.co . LikeCoin’s official message board is medium.com/likecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

Buying and Selling LikeCoin

LikeCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LikeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LikeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LikeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LikeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.