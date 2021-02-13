Lincoln National Corp Acquires 21,121 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,363,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,121 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 3.6% of Lincoln National Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Lincoln National Corp owned about 0.45% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares worth $137,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VEU. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 178.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $32,000.

VEU traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.45. 2,272,165 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,825,940. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.98 and a 200 day moving average of $54.66. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $35.41 and a 52 week high of $62.45.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

