Lincoln National Corp Acquires 2,568 Shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,196 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,568 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $10,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Shares of VUG traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $268.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 719,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,547. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $133.57 and a 52 week high of $268.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $256.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.68.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

