Lincoln National Corp Acquires 517 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,662 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $22,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IJH. FMR LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,059,000 after purchasing an additional 20,065 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,358,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of IJH traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $253.85. 807,836 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,415,733. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $117.87 and a 52-week high of $254.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $239.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.40.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Further Reading: Do Tariffs Work?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.