Lincoln National Corp Acquires 73,441 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 60.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,441 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $10,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EEM. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14,711.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,154,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $359,542,000 after buying an additional 8,099,670 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at $164,638,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,488.4% during the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,369,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $174,080,000 after buying an additional 3,156,968 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $87,544,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at $72,252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.80. 28,400,384 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,251,973. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $30.09 and a 52-week high of $57.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.07.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

