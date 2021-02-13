Lincoln National Corp Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 78.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 293,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 128,698 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $21,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,147,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,218,719,000 after buying an additional 310,915 shares during the period. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,488,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $222,030,000 after buying an additional 412,015 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,962,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $188,566,000 after buying an additional 216,663 shares during the period. Stairway Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 2,494,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $181,990,000 after buying an additional 289,125 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,443,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $155,506,000 after buying an additional 215,458 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFA stock traded up $0.42 on Friday, hitting $76.31. The stock had a trading volume of 11,946,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,143,578. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $45.72 and a 1 year high of $76.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.36.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

