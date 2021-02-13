Lincoln National Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,327 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,649 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Lincoln National Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $23,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Nippon Life Insurance Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $596,934,000. Acorns Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 4,241,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,855,000 after buying an additional 1,183,197 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,401,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,497,000 after buying an additional 775,040 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 68.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 675,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,816,000 after buying an additional 275,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,259,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,186,000 after buying an additional 247,539 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $1.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $361.05. The company had a trading volume of 2,144,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,211,286. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $347.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $325.52. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $200.55 and a 52-week high of $361.19.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.