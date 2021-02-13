Lincoln National Corp Boosts Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,065 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 1.0% of Lincoln National Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $36,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. CNB Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ stock traded up $1.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $336.45. The stock had a trading volume of 20,346,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,155,660. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $164.93 and a 12-month high of $336.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $319.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $301.25.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

