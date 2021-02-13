Lincoln National Corp Buys 11,979 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,979 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Security Asset Management grew its stake in Pfizer by 125.6% in the fourth quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 28,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 16,056 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 309,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,378,000 after buying an additional 15,071 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 6,040,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $222,341,000 after buying an additional 924,796 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 119,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,409,000 after buying an additional 30,750 shares during the period. Finally, Tsfg LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 4,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PFE. Barclays upped their price objective on Pfizer from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Pfizer from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist started coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.38.

NYSE:PFE traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.72. 25,578,646 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,737,430. The company has a market capitalization of $192.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.88 and a 1-year high of $43.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.40 and a 200 day moving average of $37.29.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.88%.

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

