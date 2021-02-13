Lincoln National Corp Buys 22,614 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 309,197 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,614 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 0.9% of Lincoln National Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Lincoln National Corp owned approximately 0.60% of Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $33,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 99,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,865,000 after purchasing an additional 3,151 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 49,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,468,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 753,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,584,000 after acquiring an additional 162,690 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 10,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 3,669 shares during the period. Finally, 20 20 Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:BLV traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $104.23. 420,684 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 580,312. Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $90.70 and a one year high of $117.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.06.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

