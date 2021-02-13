Lincoln National Corp Buys 34,732 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,071,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,732 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 1.7% of Lincoln National Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Lincoln National Corp owned about 0.45% of Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares worth $64,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,262,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $697,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,625 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.9% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,453,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $285,911,000 after acquiring an additional 156,137 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares by 140.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,431,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $232,318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,587,640 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,399,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $125,796,000 after acquiring an additional 247,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,323,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $121,809,000 after acquiring an additional 33,234 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VGK traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.75. 1,430,316 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,443,148. Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $36.29 and a 1-year high of $62.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.61.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

See Also: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.