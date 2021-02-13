Lincoln National Corp Buys 6,137 Shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,857 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,137 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $10,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,323.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,569,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,533,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388,886 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,916,000. SCS Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 44.3% during the third quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,339,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,496,000 after purchasing an additional 717,791 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,598,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,943,749,000 after purchasing an additional 565,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,255,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,780,000 after acquiring an additional 515,935 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTV traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $124.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,920,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,558,450. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $75.55 and a 52 week high of $124.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $120.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.28.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

