Lincoln National Corp Cuts Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Lincoln National Corp lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,322 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $10,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JPST. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000.

JPST traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $50.81. The company had a trading volume of 2,142,861 shares. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.80.

