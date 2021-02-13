Lincoln National Corp Cuts Stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Lincoln National Corp reduced its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 285,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 23,144 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp owned about 0.33% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF worth $12,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Waddell & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 660,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,833,000 after buying an additional 21,260 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 431,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,265,000 after purchasing an additional 5,068 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the third quarter valued at $14,041,000. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 326,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,023,000 after purchasing an additional 5,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 296,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,732,000 after purchasing an additional 15,201 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FNDA stock traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $48.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,186. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.71. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $21.80 and a 1 year high of $49.08.

