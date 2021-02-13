Lincoln National Corp Grows Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $8,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tatro Capital LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 41,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,445,000 after buying an additional 19,060 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 30,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,424,000 after buying an additional 4,677 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 4,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 131,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,232,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 115,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,661,000 after buying an additional 3,434 shares during the period. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $170.69. 6,018,930 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,735,686. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $136.12 and a 1 year high of $194.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $174.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.24.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.