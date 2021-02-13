Lincoln National Corp Grows Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO)

Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,629 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,858 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $8,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $1,300,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 133,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,607,000 after buying an additional 3,587 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $1,501,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 69,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,279,000 after buying an additional 4,143 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $1.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $223.57. 685,292 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 694,986. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $110.05 and a 52-week high of $223.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.19.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

