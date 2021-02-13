Lincoln National Corp Grows Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Lincoln National Corp increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 69.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,305 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,520 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $6,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 113,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,183,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. FC Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 17,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 12,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.51. 1,028,427 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,407,820. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $44.00 and a one year high of $55.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.23 and its 200 day moving average is $54.75.

