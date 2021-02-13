Lincoln National Corp Grows Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,531 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $6,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $431,000. Exeter Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $287,000. Alley Co LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 91,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,752,000 after acquiring an additional 6,417 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 378,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,326,000 after acquiring an additional 53,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $4,581,000.

Shares of MUB traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $117.82. 1,870,350 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,366,941. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $117.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.46. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.03 and a 1-year high of $118.15.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

