Lincoln National Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,489,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 12,526 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 2.0% of Lincoln National Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Lincoln National Corp owned approximately 0.10% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares worth $74,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Betterment LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 47,184,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,040,259,000 after acquiring an additional 545,883 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 60.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,143,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $525,083,000 after purchasing an additional 4,594,382 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,365,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $569,545,000 after purchasing an additional 177,327 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 7,548,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $378,276,000 after purchasing an additional 325,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,034,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $260,931,000 after buying an additional 195,163 shares during the period.

VWO stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,561,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,588,747. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $29.95 and a 52-week high of $56.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.23.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

